GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.