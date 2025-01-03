GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 77,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

