GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,725,000 after buying an additional 1,253,004 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.