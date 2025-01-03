GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,281 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,094,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.88 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

