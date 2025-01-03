GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $587.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $468.65 and a 52 week high of $612.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

