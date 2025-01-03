GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 4,894 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.