GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,888,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,438,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.