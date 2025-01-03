GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

