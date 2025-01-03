GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $205,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,741,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $240.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

