GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2025

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $205,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,741,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $240.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.