GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.