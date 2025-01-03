Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 905.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 247,510 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,676,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 8.3 %

GATO opened at $15.14 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

About Gatos Silver

(Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.