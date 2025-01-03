Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.54 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.56 ($0.55). Approximately 52,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 579,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.56).

Geiger Counter Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £68.62 million, a PE ratio of 167.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.41.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

