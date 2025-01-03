Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth $39,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Price Performance

REAL stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 3.09.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAL. Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

