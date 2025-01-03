Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,107 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in B2Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 94.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in B2Gold by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,818,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 96.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Read Our Latest Report on BTG

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.