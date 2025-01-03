Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 33.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 412,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 103,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 49.63%. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

