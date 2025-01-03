Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 38,431 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878,628 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 799,157 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,759 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 993,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,158 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3,140.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 508,951 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 525,688 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Insider Activity

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $447,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,346.30. The trade was a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,360.70. The trade was a 5.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $433.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.64. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.99.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

