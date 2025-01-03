Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,768 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 453,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 269,221 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 200,885 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.70 and a beta of 2.43. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,540.96. This trade represents a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,397. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

