Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,391 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 167.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $35.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

