Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 120.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 91,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

HBCP stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hovde Group lowered Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

