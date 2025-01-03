Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,716 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LOCO opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

