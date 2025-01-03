Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 41,081 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 18.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.