Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,553 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 132.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 0.5 %

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

