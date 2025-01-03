Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 66,260 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,784,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $559.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

