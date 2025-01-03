Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,096 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LENZ. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LENZ shares. Raymond James started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LENZ opened at $28.29 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

