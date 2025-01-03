Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.53 and traded as low as $14.42. Glanbia shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 1,482 shares traded.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

