Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 10,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.