Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 132,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18.
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Company Profile
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.
