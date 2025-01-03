Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

