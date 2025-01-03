Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Golconda Gold Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

