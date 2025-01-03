Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.
GDEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment
In other news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $518,478.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,116.16. The trade was a 21.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 84.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Entertainment
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.