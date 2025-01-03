Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $40.55.

In other news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $518,478.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,116.16. The trade was a 21.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 84.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

