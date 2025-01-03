Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

