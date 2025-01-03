Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.67. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 58,242 shares traded.

Graphite One Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$92.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

