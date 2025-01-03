Gray Television, Inc. Announces Name Change to Gray Media, Inc. Effective January 1, 2025

Gray Television, Inc., a leading media company based in Georgia, made a significant announcement regarding a change in its corporate identity. The company revealed that it will now operate under the new name Gray Media, Inc., effective as of 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2025. This change was formalized through a Certificate of Amendment submitted to the Georgia Secretary of State on December 30, 2024.

The transition to Gray Media, Inc. does not impact the company’s trading symbols, its CUSIPs, or the rights of its security holders. Shareholder approval was not required for this name change in accordance with Georgia law. The company anticipates that its common stock and Class A common stock will commence trading under the new name on January 10, 2025.

Gray Television, now Gray Media, Inc., provided additional details in a press release on December 30, 2024. The press release and the Certificate of Amendment are attached as Exhibits 99.1 and 3.1, respectively, to the filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company has also filed the necessary documents to reflect the change in its Articles of Incorporation, effective as of January 1, 2025.

This report was signed on January 2, 2025, by Jeffrey R. Gignac, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gray Television, Inc.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

