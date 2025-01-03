Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.61. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,539,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,597,038.24. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

