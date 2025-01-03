Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) vs. Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Head to Head Review

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) and Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trees and Guardian Pharmacy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trees -37.08% N/A -24.24% Guardian Pharmacy Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Trees shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Trees shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trees 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Guardian Pharmacy Services has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Guardian Pharmacy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guardian Pharmacy Services is more favorable than Trees.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trees and Guardian Pharmacy Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trees $18.14 million 0.12 -$7.08 million ($0.04) -0.52 Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.17 billion 1.08 N/A N/A N/A

Guardian Pharmacy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Trees.

Summary

Guardian Pharmacy Services beats Trees on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as General Cannabis Corp. and changed its name to Trees Corporation in June 2022. Trees Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

