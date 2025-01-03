Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $166.95 and traded as high as $170.88. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 909,184 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.83, a PEG ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $266,922.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $258,129.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,291.68. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

