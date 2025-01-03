Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $166.95 and traded as high as $170.88. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 909,184 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $266,922.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $258,129.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,291.68. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
