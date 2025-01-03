Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gyre Therapeutics were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GYRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics

In other news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,680 over the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Gyre Therapeutics Profile

Shares of GYRE opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

