Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Head to Head Review

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and TC Biopharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 41.43% 179.82% 23.56% TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and TC Biopharm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $947.36 million 6.45 $281.59 million $3.02 15.90 TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.07 -$7.35 million N/A N/A

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TC Biopharm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics and TC Biopharm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60 TC Biopharm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $61.11, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. TC Biopharm has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. Given TC Biopharm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TC Biopharm is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats TC Biopharm on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; rilpivirine, cabotegravir, and N6LS BNAB for the treatment of HIV; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergic reactions; nivolumab+relatlimab and ANTI-TIM3 for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-117 for multifocal motor neuropathy; atezolizumab; nivolumab; afgartigimod; teriparatide injections; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About TC Biopharm

(Get Free Report)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.