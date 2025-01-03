Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.09 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.62). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.59), with a volume of 30,505 shares changing hands.

Hansard Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

