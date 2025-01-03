Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 262.10 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 260.68 ($3.23). 1,304,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,865,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.40 ($3.16).

Harbour Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,896.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 276.65.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

