Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.99 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.06). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.

Hardide Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Hardide

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

