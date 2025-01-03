Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$42.20 and last traded at C$42.20. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.00.

Harvia Oyj Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.26.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

