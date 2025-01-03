Head to Head Analysis: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) & ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 10.52% 7.71% 2.76% Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONE Gas and Cheniere Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $2.06 billion 1.88 $231.23 million $3.84 17.80 Cheniere Energy Partners $8.93 billion 3.02 $4.25 billion $4.63 12.02

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Gas. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.7% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ONE Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONE Gas pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cheniere Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ONE Gas and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 1 5 2 0 2.13 Cheniere Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00

ONE Gas presently has a consensus price target of $72.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.25%. Given ONE Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

ONE Gas has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats ONE Gas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

