Head to Head Comparison: Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) & Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL)

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Candlewood Hotel and Choice Hotels International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Choice Hotels International 4 6 1 0 1.73

Choice Hotels International has a consensus target price of $134.36, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. Given Candlewood Hotel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Candlewood Hotel is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Choice Hotels International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Choice Hotels International 16.27% -659.01% 13.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Choice Hotels International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Choice Hotels International $1.55 billion 4.28 $258.51 million $5.22 27.14

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Candlewood Hotel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit’ complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order’ breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

