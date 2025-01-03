Head-To-Head Comparison: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OptimizeRx and Maximus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 2 7 0 2.78 Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus target price of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 76.34%. Maximus has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Maximus.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $88.18 million 1.09 -$17.57 million ($1.33) -3.92 Maximus $5.31 billion 0.86 $306.91 million $5.00 15.16

This table compares OptimizeRx and Maximus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maximus has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Maximus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -27.41% -4.92% -3.41% Maximus 5.78% 20.95% 9.28%

Summary

Maximus beats OptimizeRx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers Business process services, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. Maximus, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

