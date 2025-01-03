Head to Head Contrast: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) vs. Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bridgeline Digital and Alarm.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alarm.com 1 3 2 0 2.17

Alarm.com has a consensus price target of $64.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Alarm.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -62.72% -84.86% -55.19% Alarm.com 13.54% 13.78% 5.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Alarm.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Alarm.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $15.36 million 1.09 -$9.44 million ($0.19) -8.42 Alarm.com $923.82 million 3.20 $81.04 million $2.31 25.90

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Bridgeline Digital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts. The company also provides scenes, video analytics triggers, thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, energy usage monitoring, places feature, whole home water safety, and solar monitoring solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, it offers demand response programs, commercial grade video, commercial video analytics, access control, cell connectors, enterprise dashboard and multi-site management, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, and daily safeguard solutions. Further, the company provides a permission-based online portal that provides account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; a unified interface that displays key operational and customer experience indicators, including technician performance, system reliability and customer engagement metrics; installation and support services; MobileTech Application and Remote Toolkit; video health reports; smart gateway; AI-powered enhancements to professional monitoring and false alarm reduction; Web services and business intelligence; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs. Additionally, it offers electric utility grid and water management, indoor gunshot detection, and health and wellness and data-rich emergency response solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.