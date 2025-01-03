Head to Head Review: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) vs. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.22% -2.69% -2.35% Grindr -16.27% -177.83% 9.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00 Grindr 0 0 4 0 3.00

CEVA presently has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Grindr has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Grindr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than CEVA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Grindr”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $101.88 million 7.40 -$11.88 million ($0.14) -227.86 Grindr $319.10 million 9.93 -$55.77 million ($0.35) -51.29

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindr. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEVA beats Grindr on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company’s wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves’ Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves’ Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company’s application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

