Head-To-Head Survey: ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) & Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Canoo alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Canoo and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 3 4 0 2.57 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $396.75, indicating a potential upside of 29,730.83%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Canoo has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and ATC Venture Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $1.86 million 3.45 -$302.02 million ($70.60) -0.02 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -68.39% -26.16% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canoo beats ATC Venture Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components. It offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups; battery modules; and engineering services. In addition, the company provides digital ecosystem, a suite of products and software tools comprising CanooHub, a web-based fleet management portal; driver mobile app for real-time vehicle status and access to remote commands; vehicle human machine interface that encompasses vehicle controls, customizable settings, range mode, cruise control, vehicle alerts, camera feeds for safety and connectivity, such as cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as data and analytics infrastructure. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About ATC Venture Group

(Get Free Report)

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.