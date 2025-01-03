Head to Head Survey: Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) vs. SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Gold Resource”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $278.08 million 5.26 $116.72 million $0.57 17.21 Gold Resource $73.90 million 0.29 -$16.02 million ($0.49) -0.45

Volatility & Risk

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SilverCrest Metals and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 688.29%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than SilverCrest Metals.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98% Gold Resource -61.31% -35.25% -16.15%

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Gold Resource on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

