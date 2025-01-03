Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Trading Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 28,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 4,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

